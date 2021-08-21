‘Handling with care’: US military comforts infants at Kabul airport amid facilitating evacuations 

Even after being pressed to ensure the safe evacuations of numerous Afghans escaping Taliban rule, US military service members could be seen comforting infants at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Some images of the heart-touching act have been shared by the US Department of Defense on its Twitter account.

In the tweet, the Department of Defense, while sharing some adorable pictures, said, "US military service members comfort infants at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan."

U.S. military service members comfort infants at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/8utbOwtcsF — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 20, 2021 ×

The US has been facing severe backlash over the hasty withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan and failure of its foreign policy due to the quick takeover of the country by the Taliban. The evacuations have also been marred with numerous issues, raising several eyebrows.

Also read | Afghanistan: Biden says cannot guarantee 'final outcome' of risky Kabul evacuation

A video showing a US Marine lifting a baby over a razor wire-topped wall at Kabul's airport amid the chaos of evacuations, has gone viral.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Marines were asked to help the unidentified baby, who was reportedly sick. After he was enquired about the video, Kirby added, "The video you are talking about -- the parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill. So, the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that is at the airport. They treated and returned the child to the father."