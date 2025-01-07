A German diplomat, serving as the Second Secretary at the country's embassy in Pakistan, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad, police confirmed on Monday.

Thomas Fielder was living in his flat in Karakoram Heights located in the Diplomatic Enclave of Islamabad. The place lies within the limits of the Secretariat Police Station.

Fielder's body was discovered by embassy staff, who became concerned after he had been absent from work for two days, Express News reported.

They broke into his apartment and found him unresponsive. They notified the Islamabad Police immediately. Later, the body was shifted to a hospital.

The immediate cause of death was not known. However, according to the duty officer of the police station, Irshad, the diplomat was previously a heart patient and had been admitted to the Kulsoom Hospital in Islamabad for treatment.

