Forced to be 'wives' of the Taliban: Afghan women face sexual violence 

Citizens of Afghanistan who have fled to Kabul and those who remain in Taliban-controlled regions say they have witnessed unjustified assaults on civilians and the execution of captured troops.

In addition, Taliban commanders have demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become “wives” for their fighters—a form of sexual violence, human-rights groups say.

According to a media report on Thursday, the Taliban gains momentum in Afghanistan by taking numerous important cities.



In the Taliban's newly seized regions, Afghans are also seeing the Taliban's execution of captive soldiers and unjustified attacks on civilians.

According to information obtained by the US Embassy in Kabul on Thursday, the Taliban were executing members of the Afghan military who had surrendered.

On Twitter, the embassy wrote, "Deeply disturbing & might constitute war crimes."

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, denied the organisation had murdered any captives, claiming that doing so would be against the party's values.

He also denied claims that the Taliban was forcing women into marriage, saying that such measures would be against Islamic law and cultural custom.

Following an eight-day blitz into metropolitan centres by the Taliban, the Afghan government has virtually lost control of the majority of the nation, shocking Kabul's American supporters.

The attack began in early May after the US and its allies had almost completely withdrawn their soldiers from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden aiming to bring the two-decade-long war to a close-by September 11.

