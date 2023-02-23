Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Nepal on Wednesday.The quake occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time), the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, said in a tweet.

"An Earthquake of ML 5.2 occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 NEMRC/SC," NEMRC tweeted.

Recently, at least three houses collapsed after a magnitude 5.8 quake hit Nepal.The epicentre of the earthquake was the border area of the Himali Village Council of Bajura and Humla`s Tajakot Village Council.

Rescuers and local officials said they were finding it hard to get information on the ground due to the inclement weather condition and lack of communication means, as per information.

"A few more houses collapsed in the area after the earthquake. We have got the information that 3 more houses have collapsed in the district," said DSP Surya Thapa.