Chinese President Xi Jinping holds meeting with Nepal's PM Prachanda

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is on a one-week official visit to China
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Saturday (September 23) in Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.
China and Nepal will be working together for greater synergy between development strategies and to ensure the progress of their bilateral ties.
Sharing details of the meeting on X, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal Chen Song wrote, “On September 23, H. E. Mr. Xi Jinping, Chinese President met with Rt. Hon. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Prime Minister of Nepal in Hangzhou. Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to China-Nepal relations and is willing to strengthen the docking of development strategies with Nepal to promote continuous new progress of the bilateral relations.”
“Prachanda said that Nepal supports a series of important concepts and initiatives proposed by President Xi and is willing to work with China to promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he added.
