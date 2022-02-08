China encroaching into Nepal along border, says report

China has been encroaching into Nepal along the border shared by the two countries, BBC reported citing a leaked Nepalese government report.

This seems to be the first time when there have been official claims from Nepal about Chinese interference in its territory.

In September 2021, the report was formed by a taskforce, which was sent to the district of Humla, in the far west of Nepal after there were claims of China trespassing in the region.

The team, which consisted of representatives from the police and the government, found that surveillance activities by Chinese security forces restricted religious activities on the Nepalese side of the border in Lalungjong.

China had also been limiting grazing by Nepalese farmers, concluded the report.

Nepalese security forces should be stationed in the area to ensure security, the report said.

Nepal and China should reactivate a dormant mechanism set up to solve these issues, it suggested.

Chinese embassy in Kathmandu has denied that there is any kind of encroachment.

The report has not yet been published for undisclosed reasons.

In recent years, Nepalese government has improved ties with China. The findings of the report are highly likely to have an effect on this relationship.

