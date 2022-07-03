Brand those people as traitors who oppose Imran Khan: Wife Bushra Bibi in leaked audio clip

A purported audio clip of the wife of Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan hit social media where she can be heard giving instructions to her party PTI’s social media wing to spread the ‘narrative of treason' against those who oppose Khan.

In over a two-minute-long audio clip, the former first lady, Bushra Bibi, purportedly expressed her disappointment with Arsalan Khalid, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media wing, for remaining inactive.

Before he could explain, Bibi asked Khalid to build a narrative against party dissidents by linking them to 'foreign conspiracies' against Imran Khan.

"Aleem Khan and other such people would say things about me, Imran Khan and my friend Farah Khan," she said, asking Dr Arsalan to link all such people to "treason", according to Express Tribune newspaper.

In the purported audio, Bibi then says the party's social media will have to take up the issue of the government not buying oil from Russia. "Now you have to ensure that this issue does not die down," she said.

Bushra Bibi is the third wife of Imran Khan. Both got married in 2018, six months before he became the prime minister. She had been Khan's spiritual guide for long. Also known as Pinky Peerni, Bibi has been projected to be a private person, far from Pakistan's politics. But Bibi has often been accused of running the affairs of the party from the back.

This is not the first time an audio clip surfaced on social media involving Bushra Bibi.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders played an audio tape — purportedly a conversation between the Bahria Town chief and his daughter – revealing how Farah Gogi "demanded a gift" for former first lady Bushra Bibi.

(With inputs from agencies)

