Blast in Afghanistan football field kills three civilians

The blast happened near a football field in Nadir Shah Kot district, according to local officials.

At least three civilians were killed and seven others wounded in an explosion near a football field in Nadir Shah Kot district in Khost province on Monday afternoon, Afghanistan based Tolo News reported quoting the provincial governor’s spokesman Talib Khan Mangal.

The explosives were placed on a motorbike that was stopped near the football field, the report added quoting the spokesman.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

This comes two days after the US-Taliban signed the historic peace deal in Doha and the weeklong reduction in violence was observed.