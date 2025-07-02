/Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in prison in contempt of court case - Here's what we know



The International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday sentenced Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in prison in a contempt of court case, according to local media, the Dhaka Tribune report. Her sentence will take effect immediately from the day of her arrest or surrender.

The quantum of punishment for Hasina was decided by a three-member bench of the ICT-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Martuza Mozumdar, according to report.

This marks the first conviction for the former Awami League leader since she departed office and left the country almost a year ago.

Moreover, the tribunal also announced a two-month prison sentence to Shakil Akand Bulbul from Gobindaganj in Gaibandha in the same ruling.

Here's what we know

Earlier on July 1, Sheikh Hasina denied accusations that she committed crimes against humanity after prosecutors filed five charges against her in connection with abetment, incitement, complicity, facilitation and conspiracy and failure to prevent mass murder. All this leads to crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law.

According to the Dhaka Tribune report, the case was filed against Hasina after a phone call was leaked, which she allegedly made to Shakil Akand Bulbul in October last year.

In the audio, the voice identified as Hasina, said, "227 cases have been filed against me, so I have obtained a licence to kill 227 people".

The prosecution argued that this amounts to contempt of court, as it threatens the judicial process and intimidates war crimes.

Notably, the ICT was set up by Hasina in 2009 to investigate crimes committed by the Pakistani army during Bangladesh’s war for independence in 1971.

Earlier, Mohammad Tajul Islam, the chief prosecutor at Bangladesh’s domestic International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), alleged that Hasina orchestrated a “systemic attack” on protests against her government.