Bangladesh plunged in darkness following grid failure leaving millions without power

On Tuesday, at least 130 million people were left without power across Bangladesh, the officials indicated. According to reports, the country’s power grid malfunctioned around 2:00 pm (local time) and this led to major blackouts across the nation of 168 million people affecting 75%-80% of the country.

Power Development Board official Shameen Hasan, told Reuters, that the utilities are producing around 4,500 megawatts of power for a country that demands 14,200 megawatts of power. Additionally, power demand peaked on Tuesday and went higher than 3% of what was forecasted, indicated the government data.

Except for some locations in Bangladesh's northwest "the rest of the country is without power" said the power board spokesperson. Hasan also went on to indicate that the cause of the fault remains unclear and an investigation on the matter is underway. The technical malfunction was the likely reason, he added.

On the other hand, Junior technology minister Zunaid Palak took to Facebook and said that power should be restored in the country’s capital city, Dhaka by 8:00 pm (local time). The city is home to more than 22 million people.

This comes amid Bangladesh facing a major power crisis due to the rise in global energy prices due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The south Asian country is already facing frequent power cuts, which has caused a public uproar in the past couple of months. The power cuts lasted up to 13 hours in the month of July. Reportedly, Dhaka has been forced to impose power cuts to conserve electricity.

According to reports the last unscheduled blackout took place in 2014 when 70% of the country lost power for nearly 10 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)





