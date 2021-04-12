Bangladesh: Multinational military exercise 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021' concludes

Shantir Ogrosena, a 10-day multinational military exercise in which troops of four countries including India participated, culminated on Monday at Bangabandhu Senanibas (BBS), Bangladesh.

The armed forces of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka along with observers from the US, UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia among others participated in the multilateral UN-mandated counterterrorism exercise.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen defence ties and enhance interoperability amongst neighbourhood countries to ensure effective peacekeeping operations, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The armies of all participating nations shared their wide experiences and enhanced their situational awareness through robust information exchange platforms.The exercise was held from April 4-12 to mark the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

BBS is a Bangladeshi military cantonment near Bangabandhu Bridge in Bhuapur Upazila, Tangail District, Bangladesh.The Indian Army contingent was comprised of 30 personnel, including Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and jawans of a Battalion from the Dogra Regiment.

The exercise culminated with a validation phase and closing ceremony organised on the theme of Robust Peace Keeping Operations jointly undertaken by contingents of Indian Army, Royal Bhutanese Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army, preceded by an Army Chiefs Conclave, according to the Indian Army. General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff witnessed the validation phase of the exercise.

He had also delivered a Keynote Address on "Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers" on April 11. Naravane also interacted with the senior officers of the participating nations and Military Observers from other countries.