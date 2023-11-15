Bangladesh general elections to be held on Jan 7, 2024

The general elections in Bangladesh will be held on January 7, 2024, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced on Wednesday (Nov 15).

The announcement was made in a televised speech for the first time in the history of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the chief election commissioners used to air the recorded version of the polls schedule to address the nation, Dhaka Tribune reports.

November 30 will be the last day to file nomination papers, and they will be scrutinised from December 1 to December 4.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17, while on December 18, the EC will allot election symbols to candidates, Awal said.

Political parties can start campaigning from December 18 to January 5, 2024 midnight, the CEC said.