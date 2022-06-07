Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control

A massive blaze at a container depot in Bangladesh has been brought under control by the firefighters, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday (June 7). A couple of days ago, fiery explosions killed at least 43 people at a facility in the port city of Chittagong. In the aftermath, a senior fire service official suspected that the facility where the tragic accident happened, had not followed safety guidelines. Officials in the country have accused the operator that he did not store chemicals safely.

Recently, drone footage showed smoke and rows of burnt-out containers. A senior fire service official Monir Hossain told Reuters: "The fire has not been put out completely but there is no risk of further explosion as our team has sorted out the chemical containers .. one by one."

"We haven't found any basic fire safety measures ... There were simply some extinguishers. Nothing else. They didn’t even follow storage guidelines for hazardous chemicals," Hossain added.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association said on Monday as far as he knew, the company followed guidelines.

Sikder also said that its members, including BM Container Depot, regularly handled hydrogen peroxide without incident.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said an investigation had been launched and those responsible would face justice.

