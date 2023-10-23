ugc_banner

Bangladesh train collision: Death toll climbs to 15, over 100 injured

More than 100 people have been injured in the accident (Image source- X: @muktadirnewage) Photograph:(Others)

The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres from Dhaka. 

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 100 have been injured after two trains collided in Bangladesh on Monday (Oct 23). The crash in the eastern city of Bhairab saw a freight train smash into a passenger train travelling in the opposite direction, derailing two passenger carriages. Speaking to the news agency AFP, Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab said, We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured.

Rahman said that the death toll will rise, with rescuers reporting they could still see bodies crushed and trapped under overturned coaches. The government administrator also said that the accident took place at around 4 pm (10 GMT). 

Further details about the accident are awaited.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling, negligence, old tracks or other rundown infrastructure.

