At least five killed, four injured in Afghan bus explosion

At least five people were killed in a major explosion in northern Afghanistan province, police said on Tuesday.

The blast took place in Balkh on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman, told Reuters news agency.

He added that at least four people have been injured in the explosion.

Tolo News reported that the explosion took place at the Seyed Abad intersection in Mazar-e-Sharif city

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.