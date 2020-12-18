At least 15 children killed in motorbike bomb blast in Afghanistan

At least 15 children have been killed in a motorbike bomb blast in east Afghanistan on Friday, officials confirmed.

The motorbike was loaded with explosives and was parked near a house in Agho Jan village in Gelan district where several people came to attend a Quran recitation ceremony, the Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

The spokesperson also earlier said that at least 15 people were killed in the blast with 20 others being injured.

Later, provincial governor's spokesman Waheedullah Jumazada said that at least 15 people have lost their lives in the blast as reported by news agency AFP.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred," he said.

Afghan police also confirmed the death toll of children and said that 20 others have been wounded.

The government forces and Taliban have regularly clashed with each other in the Ghazni province.

Last month, 30 security personnel were killed after a suicide car bomber blew up at an army base near Ghazni city.

Despite a deal signed by the US and Taliban and amid the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations, the country has been regularly hit by bomb blasts.

The government has blamed the Taliban for many of these attacks.

