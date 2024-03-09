Asif Ali Zardari vs Mahmood Khan Achakzai: Pakistan's 14th president to be elected soon

Pakistan's national and provincial assemblies, along with the Senate, commenced voting on Saturday (Mar 9) to elect the nation's 14th president. The election, which began at 10 am local time, has two prominent contenders - Asif Ali Zardari, representing the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, backed by the opposition led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

This comes days after Shehbaz Sharif was elected in his second term as Prime Minister of Pakistan on March 3, garnering 201 votes, while Omar Ayub Khan, supported by the PTI, received 92 votes.

The president of Pakistan is chosen indirectly by the Electoral College of Pakistan. It consists of the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies.

In this process, the votes of members from the Senate and National Assembly count as singular votes. However, the votes from provincial assembly legislators are adjusted to ensure each province's equal representation in the election.

Polling will continue until 4 pm.

According to state-run broadcaster Radio Pakistan, "A joint session of the parliament will be held at the parliament house in Islamabad today in which the members of National Assembly and the Senate will exercise their right to vote." The voting process is conducted through a secret ballot, media reports said.

Faisal Karim Kundi, the spokesperson for the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), in December last year declared that Asif Ali Zardari would run as their presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

Additionally, the PML-N also pledged its support for Zardari's candidacy.

Moreover, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM–P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP), and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have also announced their endorsement of Zardari.

The PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP), as their presidential candidate on March 2, 2024. Alvi's five-year term officially ended in September last year, Pakistani law allows a president to remain in office until a successor is elected.

Senator Sherry Rehman from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been appointed as the polling agent for Zardari, while Senator Shafiq Tareen will act as Achakzai’s polling agent in parliament.

Presidential candidate Asif Zardari has already cast his vote in the elections. PML-N’s Ishaq Dar also cast his vote in Presidential poll contested by coalition partner.

Prior to the election, outgoing President Arif Alvi received a farewell guard of honor.

