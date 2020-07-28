As flood ravages Karachi, Pak govt busy in honouring separatist leader Geelani

Heavy rains and strong winds have battered Karachi for over a week. The downpour has flooded many areas of the city with low-lying houses have been submerged and traffic movement has been disrupted.

The residents of Karachi are struggling to wade through knee-high water.

Eight people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents so far. Rescue officials say that most of the deaths occurred due to electrocution...

The residents of Karachi are waiting for Islamabad to come up with a flood-relief plan but Islamabad is too busy as it got bigger tasks at hand like rewarding Kashmiri separatists.

Islamabad wants to honour Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri separatist and a terror-backer.

The Pakistan Senate has unanimously passed a resolution lauding the 'relentless struggle' of Geelani.

In the resolution, Pakistani lawmakers have praised Geelani's 'unwavering commitment, dedication, perseverance and leadership' and they have asked the government to confer upon him the Nishan-e-Pakistan.

The highest civilian award in Pakistan bestowed by the president himself. The Pakistan government is also likely to name a proposed university in Islamabad after him.

Pakistan also wants to include stories about Geelani's life in the educational curriculum at the federal and provincial levels across Pakistan. These are the demands of Pakistani lawmakers.

Pakistani lawmakers think he can be an inspiration to the youth.

Meanwhile, 374 kilometres away from Islamabad, attempts are being made to convert a Sikh shrine into a mosque. This is happening in the city of Lahore, the second-largest city in Pakistan

Reports have emerged that a gurudwara in Lahore has been occupied and declared a mosque by Pakistani extremists. The gurudwara is called Shahidi Asthan and is built at the site where Bhai Taru Ji Singh, a prominent Sikh figure was martyred.

New Delhi has lodged a strong protest with the peak high commission but the Pakistan government is yet to take any concrete steps.