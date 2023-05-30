Antagonised Pakistan lodges protest with countries that attended G20 meeting In India

An antagonised Pakistan is attempting to have its voice heard. After India successfully pulled off the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir earlier this month, Pakistan's Charge de Affairs (CDA) to India has lodged a protest with the participating countries, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The event took place from May 22 to 24 and saw the participation of 59 international delegates. Despite Pakistan's request to the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) world to not attend the meet, three Islamic countries - Indonesia, UAE, and Bangladesh and their delegates arrived at the event held in the capital city of Srinagar.

Notably, only Pakistan's top strategic partners China, Egypt and Oman did not the meeting. Meanwhile, three travel industry representatives from Turkey and two from Saudi Arabia attended the event, despite registering no official participation.

The presence of Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country was noteworthy and suggested that Islamabad's ply had not worked. Bangladesh was represented by High Commissioner Mustafizur Rahman, while the UAE sent two officials from its capital.

Meanwhile, Nigeria sent its deputy high commissioner and three delegates. Islamabad was given a swift reality check when the United Nations also registered its presence through delegates of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and the International Labour Organization (ILO) attending the meet.

New Delhi has time and again reminded Islamabad that it has no locus standi either in G20 or Srinagar. Earlier this month, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ summit in Goa, External Affairs Minister (EAM) took no prisoners and called out Pakistan for its affinity towards terrorism.

“Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism,” Jaishankar said.

“Let’s be very clear on this. On this matter (terrorism) I would say Pakistan’s credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserves. So let’s be clear what this is about,” he added.

Jaishankar remained cold towards Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who attempted to use the platform to parrot the stale narrative of ISI overlords.

After Zardari said, "Let's not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring", Jaishankar countered him by saying no one was scoring diplomatic points.

"We are politically and diplomatically exposing Pakistan," said the EAM.

(With inputs from agencies)