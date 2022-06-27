Aftermath of Afghanistan earthquake: Fears of cholera, disease outbreaks

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted Afghanistan on June 22, killing more than 1000 people and injuring hundreds. Local and international relief workers rushed to the affected regions but media reports suggest that thousands of people remain with little food, shelter and safe water in the aftermath of the country's deadliest earthquake in decades.

As mentioned by the news agency Reuters, people who are affected by the earthquake in the eastern part of the country are in need of clean water and food. They are apparently at risk of diseases. A UN agency recently warned of a cholera outbreak in the region.

Afghanistan's health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman told news agency Reuters: "The people are extremely needy for food and clean water." Zaman added that the officials had managed medicines for now but handling those who had lost their homes would be a challenge.

As quoted by the news agency, he said: "We ask the international community, humanitarian organisations to help us for food and medicine, the survivor might catch diseases because they don’t have proper houses and shelters for living."

The quake struck about 44 km from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, the US Geological Survey (USGC) said. Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the EMSC said on Twitter.

The quake caused massive damage in the country and the crisis emerged as a major test for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. After the takeover of the country in August last year, the Taliban regime has isolated itself from much of the world by introducing hardline Islamic rule.