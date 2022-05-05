After urging COAS to act, Pakistan’s Punjab governor vows to nab CM if given five soldiers

After refusing to administer oath, Pakistan’s Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Thursday said he will nab CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif if provided “a subedar and four soldiers”.

On Twitter, Cheema, in a statement, said the province has been taken hostage by force.

This comes as a day earlier Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was urged by the governor to play his "role" in the implementation of the Constitutional framework in Punjab.

Also Read: 17 PTV officials get suspended over non-coverage of Pak PM's event

Over the constitutional crisis in Punjab, the silence of main political parties is "extremely worrying", the PTI loyalist said.

"I always called for a neutral umpire during my political struggle,” the governor said. But the neutral umpire always has the same rules for both teams.

Watch | Pakistan: PTI chief Imran Khan alleges conspiracy against him and associates

If the practices like election of the present CM continue and become a culture, Awab Alvi, who is son of President Arif Alvi, will be the next chief minister of Sindh, he added.

“No power can bar me from stopping your son's unconstitutional actions. Hamza Shahbaz has taken advantage of being the son of the prime minister. You, as prime minister, dragged the country towards political crisis by using your powers unconstitutionally,” the governor had earlier told the PM.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)