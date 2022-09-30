After UK and Amsterdam, women in Afghanistan protest over Mahsa Amini's death 

After Amsterdam, Athens, and the UK, the unrest in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, women in Afghanistan protested in front of the Iranian Embassy to show their support for the women in Tehran.

The Islamic Emirate's deputy spokesperson stated that the ruling government is committed to ensuring women's rights, based on Islamic values, TOLO news reported.

The protesters yelled, "women, life, and freedom." Women said that they are raising voices like Mahsa. There have been similar victims in Afghanistan.

In Iran, several women took the stage to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly wearing an "improper hijab" in violation of the country's dress codes for women.

The suspicious death sparked outrage among hundreds of people worldwide. Women were seen cutting their hair short and burning their hijabs in an effort to draw attention to Amini's death.

Amini's death comes amid escalating criticism both inside Iran and outside over the actions of the morality police. Her death represents the terrible tyranny that women have endured in Iran for decades.

The mandatory dress code mandates that women cover their heads and necks with headscarves and that it applies to all countries and religions and just not Iranian women, Al Jazeera reported.

A similar situation is in Afghanistan, a country where women are also struggling with rights. It is regarded as the unhappiest nation in the world. Ever since the Taliban's takeover, the country has been combating gender-based violence, including no license for women, no education after sixth grade, and so on.

