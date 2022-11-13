After Shehbaz's allegations, Imran says, 'Don’t want an army chief of my choice'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he did not want an army chief of his choice but someone who is selected on merit.

“I say that the army chief should be appointed on merit. I don’t want an army chief, judge, IG or NAB head of my choice. I want the best people on the basis of merit," said Khan during a televised address to participants of his long march.

The cricketer-turned-politician also iterated that he never made the appointment of the key army post 'controversial'.

The statement by Khan might be an attempt to neutralise the allegations levelled by current PM Shehbaz Sharif a few weeks back.

As reported by WION, Sharif claimed that his predecessor contacted him a month ago and offered the name of three candidates who could be nominated for the post of army chief.

"Imran Khan suggested that we give him three names and he gives three names for the post of army chief and then we decide on the appointment of the new chief from those six names," said Sharif.

"If there is a common name in both the lists, then we will agree. I flatly refused Imran Khan's offer by saying 'thank you'," he added.

The Pakistan PM said he "only offered to hold talks on the charter of democracy and the charter of economy".

“I sent a message [to Imran Khan] that the appointment of army chief is the constitutional right of the prime minister and I would do it on my own."

As the appointment date of new Pakistan Army chief draws closer, there is significant interest from the surrounding parties. Khan may have tried to play it cool but his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to retire later this month after a six-year tenure and Sharif is yet to name his successor.

While a democratic regime sits in Islamabad at all times, it is the army headquarters in Rawalpindi where the big decisions are taken and communicated to the executive.

(With inputs from agencies)

