Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh escapes bomb attack in Kabul: Officials

The Vice-President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh escaped a suicide bomb attack in Kabul during Wednesday's morning rush hour, reported local media.

"The bomb blast targeted vehicles of First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh. Some last vehicles of the convoy have been affected," Arian News TV reported.

An Interior Ministry official said that two people were killed and 12 others wounded in the attack.





File photo: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C), first Vice President Amrullah Saleh (L) and second Vice President Sarwar Danish (R) gesture during their swearing-in ceremony, in Kabul. (Reuters Photo)

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh's office, wrote on Facebook.

He told Reuters the bomb targeted Saleh's convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured.

Health ministry officials said two dead bodies and 12 injured have been transported to the hospital so far.

