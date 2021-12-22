Afghanistan produces 85% of the world's opium: UN report

Opium poppy cultivation and harvesting have long been a part of Afghanistan's history.

By 2021, Afghanistan's harvest will account for more than 90% of worldwide illegal heroin production and more than 95% of European supply.

In Afghanistan, opium growing takes up more territory than coca cultivation in Latin America.

Since 2001, the country has been the world's biggest illicit drug producer.

The Taliban, who were born in Pakistan, control most of the world's opium-growing land, making them the world's most powerful narcotics cartel.

It regulates and taxes the production of opioids, monitors exports, and protects smuggling networks.

This is critical to their long-term survival.

Afghanistan is the world's top opium producer.

Afghanistan produced an estimated 6,800 tonnes of opium during the previous harvest season, which concluded in July.

According to a recent report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, this was an increase of 8% from 2020.

According to the research, Afghanistan produces 85 per cent of the world's opium, and Afghan opiates are used by 80 per cent of the world's opium users.

According to the UNODC, the opium trade in Afghanistan will earn between $1.8 billion and $2.7 billion in 2021, accounting for around one-tenth of the country's economic output.

(With inputs from agencies)