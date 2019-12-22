Afghanistan elections: Preliminary results out, Ashraf Ghani wins presidential poll

Ashraf Ghani recently won the majority in Afghanistan's presidential poll. The preliminary results of the presidential polls in Afghanistan were announced today, nearly three months after Afghans voted in presidential polls that were marred by low turnout and fraud claims.

According to the Independent Election Commission, Ghani won 50.64 per cent of the vote in the September 28 poll, while his rival Abdullah Abdullah scored 39.52 per cent.

Earlier today, Zabih Sadaat, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC), said, "We are going to announce the election results today"

Preliminary results were originally due October 19 but were repeatedly delayed amid technical issues and allegations of fraud from various candidates.

The delays and setbacks in the declaration of results were accelerated owing to the talks between the United States and the Taliban.

The election was meant to be the cleanest yet in Afghanistan's young democracy, with a German firm supplying biometric machines to stop people from voting more than once.

But nearly one million of the initial 2.7 million votes were purged owing to irregularities, meaning the election saw by far the lowest turnout of any Afghan poll.

Most observers saw the election as a two-horse race between incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Had neither candidate scored a majority, the vote would have gone to a second-round runoff, probably in the spring.

Now that the preliminary results are announced, candidates have the opportunity to lodge any complaints before a final result is published.

