Afghan student gives befitting reply to Taliban after winning MA gold at Gujarat university

Slamming the Taliban for imposing conservative rules over women's rights and freedom in Afghanistan, Razia Muradi, an ambitious Afghan woman, proved that women can excel in any field if given a chance. Muradi won a gold medal in MA (Public Administration) at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), India. During her convocation on Monday (March 06), she said, "I want to tell the Taliban that women can excel in any field if given a chance."

According to media reports, Muradi achieved an 8.6 CGPA, which is the highest score in her subject, Times of India reported.

The scholar mentioned that she completed her MA degree in 2022, and is now pursuing PhD in Public Administration.

Apart from winning a gold medal, she also received the Sharda Ambelal Desai Award.

Muradi came to India in 2022 and has not gone back to her home since then. Feeling happy about her accomplishment but sad at the same time because she's missing her family. She said, "I am happy for the media, but sad for not being able to meet my family for three year."

Reportedly, around 14,000 students from Afghanistan are studying in India with the help of scholarships from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and other institutions. Some of these also include men, who have extended their stay in India after the Taliban takeover.

The terror group took over the South Asian country, Afghanistan in 2021, and since then has imposed several harsh rules for women including in education, and visiting public places but with a male companion.

Recently, universities opened across the Taliban-controlled country but without female students. Only the male students were seen walking down the halls as women students remained barred from entering the premises to pursue education.

