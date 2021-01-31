Afghan peace negotiating team warns Taliban it must resume talks

A member of the Afghan government's peace negotiating team has warned the Taliban they must resume talks. It said the government could recall the team before a deal is reached in case the peace talks are not resumed soon in Qatar.

Government negotiator Rasul Talib said in a news conference the team was waiting for the return of the Taliban leadership to Doha, where a second round of peace talks began this month but have made little progress. He asked the Taliban to return to the negotiating table.

The Taliban leadership has recently been in Iran and Russia for discussions on the negotiations. Also, new US President Joe Biden's administration has said it plans to review the peace agreement signed last February between the US and the Taliban.

The Pentagon said last week that the Taliban's refusal to meet commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan is raising questions about whether all US troops will be able to leave by May as required under the peace deal.

This came after the Pentagon announced in mid-January that the US military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500.

Talib, to this end, has asked the new US administration to withdraw its forces in a way that will prevent a security vacuum in the country and prevent the possibility of more militant attacks in Afghanistan and against the US and other countries.