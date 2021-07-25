Afghan NSA, Sharif’s London meeting kicks off political storm in Pakistan 

A meeting between Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib and former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has led to a turmoil in the political circles of the country.

The pictures of the meeting were shared on Twitter by the National Security Council of Afghanistan on Saturday, along with a statement a day after the meeting was held in London.

The news of the meeting seems to have spread on social media like a wild fire. It also led some senior government figures to criticise the PML-N leader.

NSA @hmohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/bOs1PmwdmJ — NSC Afghanistan (@NSCAfghan) July 23, 2021 ×

At a press conference later, several leaders also demanded an explanation. They asked Nawaz, why he met a hostile Afghan official whom Islamabad had cut off all contacts with after he made controversial remarks against Pakistan earlier this year.

The meeting took place during the Afghan NSA’s two-day visit to the UK. In the visit, Hamdullah Mohib met senior UK government and military officials, politicians and journalists.

After the meeting, a statement was released, where the Afghan NSC said, the participants discussed “matters of mutual interest”.

(With inputs from agencies)