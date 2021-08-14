Accused of supporting Taliban, Pak PM reiterates commitment for Afghan stability

Even when its government is being accused of supporting numerous terrorist groups, such as Taliban, LeT, etc, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the country’s commitment for stability in Afghanistan.

The prime minister made the statement in his Independence Day message on Saturday. Khan also said, the country had rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border.

“We have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan,” PM added.

In the message, he said, “We want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority.”

Earlier, Afghan envoy to the United Nations Ghulam M Isaczai, speaking at United Nations Security Council, had exposed Pakistan's support to the ongoing Taliban offensive in the country by saying how the group continues to enjoy 'safe haven'.

He was speaking at the session of UNSC organised under India's presidency of the top UN body. The session was held days after Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar had called India's external Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Afghan envoy Isaczai highlighted, how "graphic reports and videos of Taliban fighters congregating close to the Durand Line to enter Afghanistan, fund-raising events, transfer of dead bodies for mass burial, and treatment of injured Taliban in Pakistani hospitals are emerging and are widely available."

Last month at the Uzbekistan connectivity summit, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had publicly slammed Pakistani PM Imran Khan for his country's support to the group and terror elements that are causing mayhem in his country.