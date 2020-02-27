A year after Balakot air strikes, Imran's Pakistan government celebrates 'Surprise Day'

Pakistan celebrated a bizarrely titled "Surprise Day" today. It is the day after the Indian Air Force(IAF) carried out the Balakot air strikes and decimated Pakistan-based terror camps.

The Pakistan government commemorated the day for their so-called resolve against "any aggression".

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet said: "27 Feb commemorates resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces against any aggression. The way we responded on this day is proof that any misadventure by enemies of Pakistan will always be defeated. Our adversaries will be surprised with our bold responses every time." It tagged the post with #SurpriseDay.

It also released a special documentary over its claims on what happened during the three-day standoff with India. The day also included performances by Pakistani artists who displayed paintings at an art gallery in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISPR branded the day as "Operation Swift Retort" saying that a "plane was shot down during a dogfight between Pakistani and Indian Air Forces in February last year". The jingoism was quite visible.

There were also celebrations held at Pakistan Air Force headquarters in Islamabad. An extravagant air show was also conducted to showcase the "valour" of Pak Air Force.

On Twitter, Pakistan's cyber warriors ensured it was the trending topic of the day with the hashtag Surprise Day. Coronavirus was a close second.