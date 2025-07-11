/70 attacks in four days? Here's what's happening in Balochistan as fight against Pakistani state continues

Just days after the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) announced the beginning of "Operation Baam", around 70 attacks have been carried out across Balochistan and other provinces in Pakistan as their fight against the Pakistani state continues for decades.

The BLF announced the start of Operation Baam on Tuesday (July 8). Since then, it has claimed responsibility for 70 attacks across the region and country.

The group further vowed that a new chapter has begun in its decades-long fight against the Pakistani state, according to the Indian news agency ANI.

Major Gwahram Baloch, the spokesperson for the BLF, in a press statement, said, "The Balochistan Liberation Front has announced that 80% of the objectives of its ongoing military campaign, Operation Baam, have been successfully achieved."

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attacks, stressing that they will deal with terrorists with full force. "With resolve, unity, and strength, we will confront the scourge of terrorism and uproot it completely,” read an official statement from the PM's office.

In just four days, the BLF has claimed responsibility for 70 attacks, while taking accountability for 17 attacks in Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan.

"So far, over 70 coordinated attacks have been carried out across Balochistan under this operation. Baloch Sarmachars (freedom fighters) have targeted state infrastructure, security forces, and Pakistan's economic interests in these strategic actions," ANI reported citing Major Gwahram.

What is Operation Baam?

The BLF launched at least 17 attacks across Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, disrupting communication lines, damaging administrative infrastructure, and striking military checkpoints.

The spokesperson for BLF Major Gwahram Baloch described the operation as a "new dawn in the Baloch national liberation war". He asserted that the campaign spans from the Makran coastal region to the mountainous Koh-e-Suleman range.

The operation is designed to show that the BLF fighters can launch large-scale operations and attacks.