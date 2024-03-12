19-member federal cabinet of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif takes oath

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath to a 19-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (Mar 11), Pakistani media reported. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the President's House in Islamabad. Prime Minister Sharif had sent a summary to President Zardari to appoint the cabinet, comprising 18 federal ministers and a minister of state, a report by Dawn said.

Some of the cabinet members are veteran politicians, while others would oversee a key federal ministry for the first time. The federal ministers are - Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudry, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Musadik Masood Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Mohsin Naqvi. Cabinet announced ! Brief and politically experienced ! Shahbaz Shareef has launched his team to fight the most crucial battle of Pakistan’s economic survival ! pic.twitter.com/uEfhNC52ER — Kamran Shahid (@FrontlineKamran) March 11, 2024 × Shaza Fatima Khawaja has been appointed as a minister of state, the Dawn report added.

Who's who in the cabinet?

Citing a list, a report by Geo News gave details about the portfolios allotted to each minister. Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been given the defence portfolio, Mohammad Ishaq Dar will take care of foreign affairs, and Rana Tanveer Hussain has been allotted the industries and production portfolio. President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath of the office to the members of Federal Cabinet at Aiwan-e-Sadr. pic.twitter.com/ioQzxwHstD — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 11, 2024 × Muhammad Aurangzeb will be the finance minister, while Attaullah Tarar will be the information and broadcasting minister. Musadik Masood Malik is the petroleum minister.

Initially, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to keep his cabinet small; however, more ministers will be inducted in the second phase, Geo News reported. Shehbaz took the oath of office as the 24th premier of the country, while President Zardari was sworn in as the head of state a day ago.