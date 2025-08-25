Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Monday (Aug 25) said that his country does not have more resources to allocate for its 1.3 million Rohingya refugees. The Bangladeshi de facto prime minister said that hosting over one million Rohingya refugees has put a huge strain on Bangladesh, in a multitude of areas, from its economy to its environment. Speaking at the start of a three-day 'Stakeholder's Dialogue' in Cox's Bazar, Yunus then urged the international community to join in on efforts to chart a practical roadmap for the speedy and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homes in Rakhine as soon as possible. He also presented a seven-point roadmap for the repatriation efforts.

What did Yunus say about the Rohingyas in Bangladesh?

The Nobel laureate, in his speech at Cox Bazar, said that hosting the 1.3 million refugees has put a huge strain on Bangladesh, in areas from the economy and environment to governance. "We don't foresee any scope whatsoever for further mobilisation of resources from domestic sources, given our numerous challenges," he said, urging the international community to come up with a practical roadmap for the refugees' return home. "The Rohingya issue and its sustainable resolution must be kept alive on the global agenda, as they need our support until they return home," he said at the event marking the eighth anniversary of over 700,000 Rohingya fleeing Myanmar in just a matter of days. This led to the creation of the world's largest refugee settlement around the coastal town of Cox Bazar.

Yunus' 7-point roadmap for Rohingya Crisis

According to Amader Barta, Yunus put forward a seven-step proposal, calling for the international community to help shoulder the burden of the Rohingya crisis.