World's only alpine parrot species actually left for the mountains to avoid humans

Alpine parrots are a rare and highly endangered species found in New Zealand and researchers believe the parrots’ ability to adapt could tremendously help them as the climate crisis deepens. Turns out, the parrots adjusted to a life in the mountains to simply escape the hustle and bustle caused by human societies.

Colloquially known as “the kea”, they are considered the only alpine parrots in the world, even though research suggests the birds were earlier found in different parts of the country.

Climate change’s long-term consequences on the alpine parrots are diverse and dire. The kea could perish in the face of competition to survive! Scientists are therefore pleased that the bird left for other territories, calling it a hallmark of its adaptability, for if the bird was able to move to the mountains to simply escape humans, it could continue to migrate suitably as warming sets in.

Due to heating induced by climate change, alpine environments will retreat, with many species facing the threat of extinction.

In the study, which was published in the journal called Molecular Ecology, scientists compared bird's DNA to the kākā, a sister parrot species that lives in the forests. They found that there wasn’t much difference between them, suggesting that the birds "adapted to using such an open habitat because it was least disturbed by human activity".

European researchers have warned against the ill-effects of warming on Alpine species, claiming that 22 per cent of glacial species in the Italian Alps would disappear after the melting of glaciers. But even then, scientists worry about the future of the species solely on the grounds that it may have nowhere to go once the glaciers melt.

