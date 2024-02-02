Women suffering from PCOS may face difficulty in memory and thinking: study

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is a hormonal disorder that is commonly found in nearly 10 per cent of the woman population, has been linked with potential cognitive issues in midlife, as per a new study.

The research, which was published in Neurology, was carried out by the University of California, San Francisco. The study was conducted on 907 female participants, who were aged 18 to 30, for a time span of 30 years.

PCOS has long been known to have symptoms like excess body hair or missed periods. However, cognitive dysfunction later in life has now added to the list of other potential effect of the disease.

Speaking to CNN, professor and director of the Women’s Mental Health Research Programme at the University of Illinois Chicago r. Pauline Maki said that the scientific report “is one of the few studies to investigate cognitive functioning and brain outcomes in those women at midlife."

As per the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, telltale signs can include “menstrual cycle changes, skin changes such as increased facial and body hair and acne, abnormal growths in the ovaries, and infertility".

Study emphasises on 'potential cognitive vulnerabilities' in women with PCOS

In a press release, the director of the University of California San Francisco’s PCOS clinic and research programme Dr Heather G Huddleston said, “While (PCOS) has been linked to metabolic diseases like obesity and diabetes that can lead to heart problems, less is known about how this condition affects brain health."

Watch: Is sense of smell linked to cognitive health? “Our results suggest that people with this condition have lower memory and thinking skills and subtle brain changes in midlife. This could impact a person on many levels, including quality of life, career success and financial security," he added.

The findings have emphasised “potential cognitive vulnerabilities in women with PCOS, though it’s important to know that these are cognitive weaknesses, not impairments,” said Maki.

“In other words, they are performing worse than other women on these tests, but they are not performing in the impaired range," the professor added.