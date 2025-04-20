Here’s a detailed news story rephrased in a clear, British English format:

SpaceX successfully launched the 10th mission under the United States National Reconnaissance Office's (NRO) "proliferated architecture" programme on Saturday, 20 April.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT; 5:29 a.m. local time). The mission, designated NROL-145, deployed another set of small reconnaissance satellites into orbit. These satellites are part of the NRO's evolving strategy to rely on a broader network of cost-effective, small-scale satellites, rather than a limited number of larger, high-capability spacecraft.

NROL-145 marks the latest step in the NRO's shift towards distributed satellite systems aimed at improving the speed and reliability of intelligence collection. According to NRO Director Chris Scolese, the increased number of smaller satellites in orbit is expected to provide improved revisit rates, wider geographical coverage, and quicker access to information.

The launch proceeded as planned. Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage successfully landed on a SpaceX drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This flight marked the 12th launch and recovery for the specific booster used in this mission.

The NRO did not release any specific details or visuals of the payload. SpaceX ended its livestream shortly after the booster landing at the NRO’s request, and no footage from the upper stage or details of the satellites were shared. The agency typically maintains a high level of secrecy regarding its reconnaissance payloads.

While not officially confirmed, the satellites in the proliferated architecture programme are believed to be modified versions of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, enhanced with surveillance equipment tailored for government use.

The first of these missions was launched in May 2024. Since then, all 10 launches under the proliferated architecture initiative have used Falcon 9 rockets and have taken place from the Vandenberg site.

This approach, using a larger number of satellites deployed frequently, reflects a growing trend in space-based intelligence gathering. The method aims to increase operational resilience and responsiveness in a rapidly changing global environment.