Watch | ISRO's yet another budget space trip: After moon and mars, India is going to Venus

In the past, the Indian Space Research Organization has astounded the globe by carrying out space missions at astonishingly low rates. Following in this tradition, the ISRO has now set its sights on an expedition to Venus, which will only cost between Rs 5 billion and Rs 10 billion.

The ISRO chooses budget-friendly projects compared to other international space agencies like NASA, which spend enormous sums on space missions. Costing about Rs 3.86 billion, ISRO's Chandrayan-1 was a low-cost spacecraft. While the launch of Chandrayaan-2 cost Rs 3.67 billion, the mission itself cost Rs 6.3 billion.

Following its Moon and Mars expeditions, the ISRO is currently considering a Venus trip. Somanath said the plan hasn't been finalised yet, despite reports that the ISRO had been considering a December 2024 launch window for the Venus expedition. It wouldn't be made public until the Union government gave it its final approval. The ISRO has been working to make sure it will be a distinctive mission.

According to sources, ISRO's "Shukrayaan-I," the expedition to Venus, has been conceptualised. The mission hopes to solve these questions in the coming years when it explores the sun's hottest planet. Several international space agencies have expressed interest in the mission and want to send payloads with "Shukrayaan."

Most likely, "Shukrayaan-I" will be launched on a GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) Mk II, though it may potentially travel on a more potent GSLV Mk III in order to carry additional equipment or fuel.

