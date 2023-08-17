US: Pig kidney has functioned in a human body for more than a month

Pigs have so far had the misfortune of having their name used for the express purpose of calling a human (counterpart?) in not so nice way. But humankind may soon be indebted to pigs because of a breakthrough. Surgeons in the US, who transplanted a geneticaly modified pig kidney into a brain dead patient said on Wednesday (August 16) that the organ was still working after a record 32 days.

The breakthrough is a significant step in the quest to close the organ donation gap.

Watch | Big medical breakthrough as pig-to-human kidney transplant succeeds for a month

The latest experimental procedure is part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants, testing the technique on bodies that have been donated for science.

AFP reported that there are more than 103,000 people in the waitlist for organs in the US alone. 88,000 of thee need kidneys.

"We have a genetically edited pig kidney surviving for over a month in a human," Robert Montgomery, director of the New York University Langone Transplant Institute, told reporters. "I think there's a very compelling story that exists at this point that I think should give further assurances about starting some initial studies... in living humans."

Montgomery carried out the first genetically modified pig kidney transplant to a human in September 2021, followed by a similar procedure in November 2021. There were other cases too but all these experiments ran for two or three days only.

In previous transplants, body parts with up to 10 genetic modifications were used. But the latest had just one. The modification was made in a gene involved in so-called "hyperacute rejection'. This would otherwise occur withing minute when an animal organ is connected to a human's circulatory system.

The NYU Langone team knocked out the gene responsible for a biomolecule called alpha-gel. It is a prime target for roving human antibodies. By this method, the Langone team was able to stop the organ being immeditely rejected by the body.

"We've now gathered more evidence to show that, at least in kidneys, just eliminating the gene that triggers a hyperacute rejection may be enough along with clinically approved immunosuppressive drugs to successfully manage the transplant in a human for optimal performance -- potentially in the long-term," said Montgomery.

The surgeons also embedded the pig's thymus gland in the kidney's outer layer. The thymus gland lies around the neck and it 'educates' the immune system.

Adam Griesemer, of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, added that this practice allowed immune cells in the host's body to learn to recognize the pig's cells as its own, preventing a delayed rejection.

Both kidneys of the patient were removed. After this, one pig kidney was transplanted. It immediately started producing urine. When effects of the procedure were monitored further, it revealed that levels of creatinine, which a waste product, were at optimal level. Moreover, there was no evidence of rejection.

