Unravelling new craters, structures: Moon’s most detailed, comprehensive geologic map unveiled by experts

The Moon holds a special place in the minds of several people on Earth. To explore it, man has sent numerous probes and astronauts to the heavenly body. It seems the efforts have paid off as the Chinese researchers have been able to come up with a new and detailed geological map of the Moon, media reports said. This map, which was released by China, gives details of several craters and structures, which were never charted earlier. It is the most detailed till now, claim these experts. It may help in conducting further studies on the Moon, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

“China has released a new comprehensive geologic map of the Moon to a scale of 1:2500000, the most detailed to date. The map includes 12,341 impact craters, 81 impact basins, 17 rock types and 14 types of structures, providing abundant information about geology of the Moon and its evolution,” said a report by Chinese national broadcaster CGTN on Wednesday.

For the first time, the map was published in a Chinese science journal known as ‘Science Bulletin’ a week ago. “It is expected to make a great contribution to scientific research, exploration and landing site selection on the Moon,” the report said.

This map is the result of the contribution of Chinese scientists belonging to several research institutes. This “high resolution topographic map” is based on the data provided by the Chinese lunar exploration ‘Chang’e project’ and the data and findings of other studies carried out by international organisations. The project of the map was spearheaded by the Institute of Geochemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies)