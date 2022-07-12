This magic chemical found in vegetables can double pace of your wound healing

Israeli researchers claim to have doubled the rate of wound healing in pigs by using a natural chemical. They said the compound may eventually serve as "an antibiotic alternative" and that they plan to develop it for human usage. Vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and others contain diindolylmethane (DIM). A research team from Ben Gurion University examined its effects on bacteria in a lab setting and discovered that it impairs their functionality.

The researchers used pigs that had several wounds, and they either used antibiotics or a synthetic version of DIM to heal the wounds. The average full closure time for wounds treated with antibiotics was 10 days, compared to 5 days for wounds treated with a DIM-based ointment.

The research was done by Professor Ariel Kushmaro and his team, who also developed the chemical into an animal ointment. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmaceutics. They are also investigating the potential health advantages it might have as an animal food additive.

Scientists claim that antibiotics eliminate the bacterial layer that is present on the wound. A layer of fresh tissue develops, but you also have dead bacteria and tissue. Closure occurs more quickly with DIM since there isn't a layer of dead tissue or dead bacteria because the bacteria aren't actually eliminated.



