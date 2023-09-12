Talk about keen ear! Dogs can listen to hooman chatter even when it's snoozing, finds study

Dogs, our loyal companions, never cease to amaze us with their emotional intelligence. But hold on to your leashes. A recent study suggested they might be doing something even more astonishing while they catch some Zs. In a pilot study involving 13 furry participants, researchers have stumbled upon an intriguing canine superpower. It appears that dogs can tune in to our conversations even in the depths of their dreams. Imagine that!

Led by ethologist Huba Eleod and his team from Eotvos Lorand University, this study used brainwave-measuring devices to peek into the minds of sleeping dogs. The canines were exposed to both human and canine voices while awake, dozing, and in a state of blissful slumber.

Various sounds were used during the experiment, including yelps, whines, growls, coughs, laughs, sighs, and yawns. To ensure a peaceful canine siesta, no jarring or negative sounds were used.

Canine as detectives?

The study found that even during non-REM sleep, our furry friends could distinguish between human and canine voices. Not only that, they could sense the emotional tone of the communication, whether it was positive or neutral. Humans are not the only ones who manage to process information while snoozing.

"This finding is significant insofar as it is the first evidence of complex auditory processing during sleep in dogs," Eotvos Loránd University ethologist Huba Eleod and colleagues stated in their paper.

This ability has also been spotted in primates and even some non-primates, like mice. It seems that processing social cues during sleep might be a universal skill among mammals.

Sleep is more than just downtime. It is when our brains work their magic. Dogs, like us, rely on sleep to consolidate memories and process emotions. And as they age, their sleep patterns change, much like humans with dementia.

While more research is needed to solidify these findings, they do add to the growing list of similarities between canine and human sleep behavior. This strengthens the case for using dogs in comparative neurobiology research.

"Although use of a non-invasive ERP paradigm with dogs is quite labor-intensive, it is nevertheless the most feasible possibility to study vocal stimuli processing during sleep, as it does not require prior training and does not cause any distress or harm," the team wrote.