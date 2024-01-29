STUNNING! Astronaut shares images of ‘Alpenglow’ phenomenon near Hindu Kush mountain range

An astronaut stationed at the International Space Station has shared some breathtaking images of the mesmerising 'alpenglow' phenomenon near the Hindu Kush mountain range in India.

Awestruck by the spectacle, Astronaut Loral O'Hara captured the amazing phenomenon and posted the images on X on January 18, saying, "Alpenglow: just as magical from space as it is on Earth. Near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia."

According to the American Meteorological Society, Alpenglow is a reddish hue seen near mountain summits during sunrise or sunset.

People were also amused to see the stunning images. A user wrote, "Stunning photos taken by @lunarloral from the @ISS_Research. The last time I saw Loral was in Flagstaff as we completed a week of #geology training - she nailed it with these images!"

Another shared the post, saying, "Beautiful view of what is thought to be the originating location of Indica Landrace strains." One user added, "Looks like @lunarloral is practicing her Europan/Ganymedean orbital terrain mapping training skills for a future mission - possibly with submersibles."

What is the Alpenglow phenomenon?

Alpenglow refers to the indirect sunlight reflected or diffracted by the atmosphere before sunrise or after sunset, giving a horizontal reddish glow near the horizon opposite the Sun. One can also witness soft shadows in addition to the reddish colour when Alpenglow occurs.

Alpenglow occurs when direct sunlight around sunrise or sunset is reflected off airborne precipitation, ice crystals or particulates in the lower atmosphere, as the sunlight has no direct path to reach a mountain. After sunset, if there are no mountains the aerosols in the eastern sky can be lit up by the remaining red light scattered above the edge of Earth's shadow. It produces a pinkish band on the opposite side of the Sun's direction, named the Belt of Venus.

The Hindu Kush mountain range is an impressive geographical feature that stretches over 800 kilometres and winds through Afghanistan, reaching into Northern Pakistan and Tajikistan. This region constitutes the western expanse of the Hindu Kush Himalayan region.

The Hindu Kush Himalayan region spans eight countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, Myanmar, and Pakistan. It is home to approximately two billion people, providing them with crucial water resources, ecosystem services, and sustenance. Despite its importance, the region is experiencing alarming rates of warming, which is three times the global average.