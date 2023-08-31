Study reveals teenagers, pregnant women & drivers should not consume cannabis. Know why

A new study review has revealed that teenagers, young adults, pregnant women, drivers and people who are mentally ill should avoid cannabis. The in-depth study was published in the BMJ.

The findings conducted by international experts are based on an umbrella review of cannabis. Experts and researchers from the UK analysed data from 101 meta-analyses on "cannabis use." The studies were published from 2002 to 2022 and looked at different combinations of cannabis and its medicines on health.

However, cannabis helps in reducing seizures in epilepsy patients and cannabis-based medicines help in multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, inflammatory bowel disease and palliative care.

The review said that cannabis was linked to poor mental health and cognition increased incidents of car crashes among drivers and led to poor outcomes for babies when pregnant mothers consumed the drug.

The authors added that young people should avoid consuming the drug while their brain is still developing.

They argued that the most affected were teenagers and young adults due to a period when "cognition is paramount for optimising academic performance and learning."

The experts wrote, "Convincing or converging evidence recommends avoiding cannabis during adolescence and early adulthood in people prone to have or have mental health disorder, who are pregnant, and while driving."

However, they added that cannabidiol is beneficial for people with epilepsy as it helps them avoid seizures."Cannabidiol is effective for epilepsy, notably in children, while other cannabinoids can be effective in use for multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, inflammatory bowel disease, and palliative care."

Cannabis in general is not legal in the UK and is known as a class B drug. However, medicinal cannabis – or cannabis-based medicines – can be used.

This study had a separate base from the study published in Environmental Health Perspectives that people who consume marijuana had significant levels” of metals in their blood and urine.

(With inputs from agencies)

