Study finds 'dramatic decline in mental well-being’ of young people, especially during Covid pandemic

Two years later and still the negative ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic just keep on coming. Now, a new study has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic not only affected our physical health but also had detrimental effects on our mental health and even our relationships; this was found to be especially true for young adults. The research was based on over 400,000 participants across 64 countries. The global survey to better understand the state of mental health was commissioned by a non-profit called Sapien Labs. Its findings have been presented in the third annual mental state of the world report (MSW).

As per the report's findings, during the pandemic there has been barely been any recovery in declining mental health. Rather, its "mental health quotient" found that on a 300-point scale, the score for mental health has, on average, declined by 33 points.

The decline was witnessed over the past two years, a.k.a., during the pandemic years and is yet to improve.

As per the research, young adults are more likely to face mental health challenges.

"This pattern, apparent even prior to the pandemic, represents a sharp reversal of patterns documented prior to 2010, indicating a dramatic decline in mental wellbeing with each younger generation rather than an increase in wellbeing as we age."

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 had a lower "social self". This metric, as per the Guardian, measures how a person perceives themselves and their ability to maintain meaningful relationships.

Young adults were also found to have problems getting along with family members and not having close friends. In fact, it found that familial relationships worldwide are on a decline and this negatively affects a person's mental health.

