In a new study, researchers discovered that squirrels have repeatedly hunted and eaten voles. The study emphasised that the act of killing voles was violent, as the latter was decapitated and flesh was pulled out from their torso.

Voles are rodents and said to be related to lemmings and hamsters, but have a stouter body, a longer tail, and a slightly rounder head.

According to the team, the discovery of such a behavioural pattern of the squirrel was a shock, as the California ground squirrels were earlier seen eating insects, bird eggs, hatchlings, and at times even scavenging small mammals. It was earlier believed that the squirrels were herbivorous and ate seeds, acorns, fruits, and nuts.

“This is incredibly exciting, because this is the first time for this species that we’ve documented active hunting from start to finish,” said Dr Jennifer Smith, who is the first author of the research and an associate professor of biology at the University of Wisconsin.

“Once we saw it happening, it continued to happen again and again throughout the summer,” she said.

However, this is not the first time such a side of California ground squirrels has come to light.

According to Smith, the female squirrels were known to commit infanticide and kill and eat the younger ones of others.

The team observed that both male and female squirrels hunted the voles.

Why do squirrels hunt voles?

According to the team, the unexpected behaviour of squirrels was seen at a time when the number of California voles exploded unusually.

“It seems that these squirrels are just opportunistic,” Smith said. He added that California ground squirrels were known for their flexible nature.

“The superabundance of voles during this particular summer really opened up the novel dietary niche for them,” she added.

Hence, the researchers thought that perhaps California ground squirrels were opportunistic omnivores.

Smith said that this kind of flexibility may have helped the creatures survive amid challenges like climate change and human presence.

“This is important, because they are a major prey source for California ecosystems, and they are a native species. And if they’re doing well, there’s a lot more opportunities for other species that are threatened to be able to survive and do well," Smith said.

Meanwhile, assistant professor in the Department of Biology Cory Williams said, “This likely only occurs when you have a population outbreak of voles and densities become extremely high. But I’m not surprised they are eating them when they are available, given how opportunistic these animals are.”

(With inputs from agencies)