'Smell training' helps Covid patients with prolonged loss of ability: Study

COVID-19 has a series of side effects among people who have successfully recovered from the virus. Among these are loss of sense of smell among many. Sometimes, the symptom can continue to linger among patients for months after recovery, which many refer to as “long COVID”.

Now, scientists are suggesting those with prolonged loss of sense of smell to undergo “smell training” as opposed to receiving steroids. As part of this process, patients sniff different odours representing different things over months to help the brain recognise the smells.

Steroids are also used to regain smell, but come with potential side effects. Smell training, on the other hand is not only simple but also cheap. In majority of COVID-19 cases, the sense of smell returns in patients quickly after recovery. But even then, many report issues with smells even eight weeks after falling sick.

Also read: Scientists find evidence of human-to-cat COVID-19 transmission

Steroids such as corticosteroids are used to regain sense of smell, which is also prescribed for patients with asthma. But it can cause side effects including high blood pressure and mood swings.

In a paper published in the International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology, the researchers are suggesting “smell training” which includes sniffing four things with distinctive smell.

Also read: Scientists wary of coronavirus variant from Tanzania with 34 mutations



Most patients, almost 90 per cent, are able to regain their sense of smell six months after recovering from the virus. In some cases it may not return naturally and may require such training.