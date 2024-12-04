New Delhi, India

A 'lost' species of human has been discovered by scientists who have been surprised by its abnormally large skull and have estimated that it lived along with homo sapiens.

This ancient species, known as 'Juluren' which means 'big head people', is likely to have lived in China around 300,000 and 50,000 years ago.

As per the scientists, these species had a larger brain in comparison to any other known hominin species, which includes modern-day humans.

As per the experts, "Homo julurensis" likely hunted wild horses in small groups and created simple stone tools which were used for cutting and processing animal hides for clothes.

Homo julurensis, a relative of Neanderthals?

As per the experts, this species of 'large-brained hominin' was most probably a relative of the Neanderthals as well as the Denisovans.

According to paleoanthropologist Professor Xiujie Wu, who is from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and anthropologist Dr Christopher Bae, who is from the University of Hawai'i, key characteristics mentioned in the fossil record have been missed by the scientists.

In a research paper, scientists claimed that there was a mosaic of features in some fossils which failed to fit any known human species.

Earlier, when any fossil did not match with either homo sapiens or homo erectus, they were grouped as Denisovan. Denisovan was a kind of early hominin which was related to the Neanderthal.

Dr Bae, however, suggested that some of these fossils need to be categorised as their own separate species known as homo julurensis.

The 21 hominin fossils were analysed by the researchers after it was found in China in the 1970s and skull fragments of two individuals were discovered at different Chinese sites in 2005.

With the use of new techniques for organising fossil evidence, a set of characteristics was identified by Dr Bae and Professor Wu which did not match the known species.

The most distinctive characteristic found by the scientists was the abnormally large skull on the basis from which the Juluren got their name.

The researchers pieced together the remains of the skull and estimated that it will have a volume of 1700 ml, which is larger than the skull of homo sapiens.

In China, the most complete skull was found near Nihewan Basin which was filled by a large lake 300,000 years ago.

