Scientists develop world’s first finger-prick test which will detect brain tumours

The world’s first lateral flow test, which will be similar to the ones carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being developed by the scientists for detecting brain tumours.

As per the researchers, the aim of the project was to create a simple test kit which can be used by the patients at home.

The researchers stated that the test will target aggressive, recurring tumours which at present are leading to nearly 200,000 deaths a year globally.

Even though sometimes the recurrence of tumours after initial treatment remains inevitable, its unpredictable timing of occurrence makes it challenging to detect them early and leads to poor prognosis.

The researchers stated that the new test, which will work with a simple finger prick, is likely to bring positive changes in the lives of tens of thousands of people across countries.

This test is also likely to significantly reduce the burden on healthcare systems by decreasing the requirement for MRI scans and providing patients with a cost-effective alternative.

Technology to detect cancers like glioblastoma

The research is being led by Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) team which is funded by the Medical Research Council and has been working alongside the researchers at the University of Sheffield.

Speaking to Independent, Professor of One Health NTU Philippe Wilson said, “Brain tumours are managed with the best available treatments when first diagnosed but, unfortunately, recurrence is a major problem and some come back very quickly and aggressively.”

“If you have an MRI six months after treatment, by that point, a tumour could have been back for a significant amount of time potentially. It’s hard to imagine a medical technology so widely used and understood as the lateral flow test,” he added.

“This tech would provide regular, affordable disease monitoring for patients at home in an easy-to-use way. We hope the work could be applied to other types of cancer too, potentially helping to save millions of lives worldwide,” he said.

The researchers have been focusing on making lateral flow tests which can detect the molecules in the blood which are specific to a tumour and will be able to provide an early indication of its reoccurrence.

The researchers are working on prototypes as part of the project before the study shifts to clinical trials. The technology will aim to detect cancers like glioblastoma (GBM), which is the most malignant variety of brain tumour.

University of Sheffield’s School of Medicine and Population Health’s Dr Ola Rominiyi said, “Aggressive brain tumours such as glioblastoma virtually always come back after treatment, but detecting this recurrence at the earliest possible stage remains a challenge and an important priority for research highlighted by patients.”