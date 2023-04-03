Scientists close to develop testosterone patches to help women combat menopause-related issues

Researchers in Britain are developing a testosterone hormone patch aimed at helping women combat menopause-related symptoms. If successful, this would be a world first breakthrough that could help women have access to a hormone which is widely available to men.

The patch is being developed to help boost the libido of women with symptoms of menopause, according to news reports.

The testosterone production in women drops drastically post-menopause. This causes issues such as loss of libido, impaired focus, tiredness and headaches.

There are a number of testosterone replacement therapies available to men around the world. But a few that are available to women are in the form of creams and gels, which are tough to dose properly and can rub off on clothing, surfaces and materials.

Testosterone patches for women: Who is making it?

The testosterone patches for women are being developed by British company Medherant, founded by David Haddleton, a chemist at England’s University of Warwick.

The company reportedly plans to start clinical trials after testing the patch’s effect on libido in the coming months.

If the trials are successful and the patch is approved by regulators, it could be the first and only testosterone replacement patch available to women worldwide.

Haddleton said the impact of the patch on women’s wellbeing could be "huge," adding that they could potentially "remove needless misery from women’s daily lives."

The company has raised $3.7 million (£3 million) to fund its trials testing the patch.

Testosterone patches for women: Why is it important?

Women around the world are often prescribed the products approved for men "off-label". The lack of a product with specific formulation for women has often been felt. The product-under-testing reportedly aims to fill this exact gap.

